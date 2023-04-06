Lamar Bruni Vergara Center bids farewell to its alligators

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A Laredo center known for its wildlife exhibits is saying, “see ya later” to its alligators.

After roughly eight years of being with the Lamar Bruni Vegara Science Center, Waldo, Lilia, Lola, Mugsy and Tugboat will now have a new home in South Carolina.

The reptiles were brought to the center after they confiscated from Buffalo, New York by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services and they have been a popular attraction at the center ever since.

While it’s an emotional moment, Bianca Brewster, the Environmental Science Center Director said they are swamped with new projects that they are working on for the future.

“The whole center is undergoing renovations we will be expanding our Alligator Alley; we are redoing our living lamp which is where we have our snakes and reptiles and we will also be adding a walking aviary,” said Brewster.

Once the renovations and upgrades are complete Ms. Brewster said they will start over with a new congregation of gators.

“We are expecting to start renovations by the summer maybe fall, their enclosure will be renovated and expanded, enhanced so once we get alligators in the future they will have a better area to live in,” said Brewster.

While the center is undergoing its renovations, they are still hoping to offer summer camp programs for the kids.

They will provide more details on the activities as the dates get closer.

