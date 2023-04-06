Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Laredo Center for the Arts to hold ‘Not in my Jeans’ Art exhibit

By KGNS Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - April is known as Sexual Assault Awareness Month and a local organization is inviting the community to a special exhibit that seeks to tackle the issue.

SCAN’s SASI program is kicking off its “Not in my Jeans” Art exhibit which consists of awareness projects that high school and college students depict what sexual assault prevention means to them.

The students use denim jeans as a way to convey their message.

“Every April is sexual awareness Month so Scan distributes jeans to local artists and some of the schools so they can paint these messages to create education and awareness of this theme,” said Rosie Santos.

The event will also feature a guest speaker, poetry, and several other works of art.

The event will take place on Friday, April 7 at the Laredo Center for the arts at 6 p.m.

It’s free and open to the public.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Denise Frazier, 19, was arrested Wednesday and charged with performing a sex act with a dog.
Woman, 19, accused of performing sexual act with dog on social media
Rain and cold front pushing south
Rain and cold front pushing south
Clovis police investigate shooting that left 3 men injured
Woman injured in rollover accident in central Laredo
Felipe de Jesus Diaz, 41
Laredo man arrested after two neglected dogs found at residence
Juan Jose Rivera and Hector Tovar
Laredo Police: Man wanted for murder, another accomplice arrested

Latest News

Nuevo Laredo officials keeping an eye on river levels
Nuevo Laredo officials keeping an eye on river levels
Laredo Convention and Visitors Bureau reviews travel and spending data
Laredo Convention and Visitors Bureau reviews travel and spending data
Agencies discuss fentanyl epidemic during forum at TAMIU
Agencies discuss fentanyl epidemic during forum at TAMIU
Parts of Laredo and Nuevo Laredo hit by hail
Parts of Laredo and Nuevo Laredo hit by hail
Gators get new home while Lamar Bruni Vergara Center undergoes rennovations
Lamar Bruni Vergara Center bids farewell to its alligators