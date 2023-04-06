Laredo Center for the Arts to hold ‘Not in my Jeans’ Art exhibit

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - April is known as Sexual Assault Awareness Month and a local organization is inviting the community to a special exhibit that seeks to tackle the issue.

SCAN’s SASI program is kicking off its “Not in my Jeans” Art exhibit which consists of awareness projects that high school and college students depict what sexual assault prevention means to them.

The students use denim jeans as a way to convey their message.

“Every April is sexual awareness Month so Scan distributes jeans to local artists and some of the schools so they can paint these messages to create education and awareness of this theme,” said Rosie Santos.

The event will also feature a guest speaker, poetry, and several other works of art.

The event will take place on Friday, April 7 at the Laredo Center for the arts at 6 p.m.

It’s free and open to the public.

