Laredo Convention and Visitors Bureau reviews travel and spending data

By KGNS Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Laredo Convention and Visitors Bureau spoke about a new report detailing the level of tourism the region saw in 2022.

The data showed people who visited Laredo and stayed or simply used it as a through-point to another destination.

They found people from the Mexican state of Coahuila on average went to San Antonio and back with a stay for a day or two at Laredo hotels.

It’s estimated that each tourist invested roughly $150 per day while in Laredo which officials say dispels a common misconception about travel through the city.

“We know that a lot of people say: ‘Oh, people just go through and nobody stays in Laredo,’ when that shows that people do stay and move around, especially from that state in Mexico.” Said Aileen Ramos with the Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Officials with the bureau went on to say that Easter is one of the best times of year for local tourism.

