Man accused of killing woman and unborn child pleads not guilty

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The man accused of killing a woman and her unborn child pleaded not guilty in court on Thursday morning.

Joel David Chavez appeared at the 111th District Court on Thursday, April 6 to make his plea, and go over evidence in the case.

Chavez’s attorney Roberto Balli said they are looking at a couple of phones that they had in their possession that have not been reviewed.

While the trial is set for June 12, it can end up getting delayed.

Chavez is accused in the murder of Gracy Espinoza who was pregnant during the time of her death.

She was found stabbed and strangled and her body discovered on Plum Street back in 2020.

The next pre-trail is set for May.

