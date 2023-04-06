Shop Local
Nuevo Laredo officials keeping an eye on river levels

By KGNS Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NUEVO LAREDO, MX . (KGNS) - First responders from both sides of the border are keeping an eye on the rising river levels.

In our sister city, Nuevo Laredo fire officials are already closing off some areas by the river.

Mexican officials say this is just a preventive measure with people expected to celebrate Easter along the river.

Officials say they anticipate people saving their spots by the river starting as early as Thursday.

They say the river levels have gone up to over six feet with the flood mark at eight feet; however, the strong currents are their main concerns.

Officials from both sides of the border are monitoring the river levels.

