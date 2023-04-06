Parts of Laredo and Nuevo Laredo hit by hail

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Things seem calm in south Texas now after many residents were awaken to the sounds of thunder Wednesday night.

Close to 11:30 p.m. pieces of hail started to fall from the sky.

In Nuevo Laredo video shows the ground covered in hail, which each piece about the size of a golf ball.

KGNS spoke to a couple of residents in Nuevo Laredo who say that some people were pelted by the hail.

“I checked my social media notifications and I saw some people had injured their heads with the pieces of hail and I couldn’t believe it. It was really bad,” said Gabriela Zarate.

“It was really ugly, yesterday my cat got sick, and we didn’t have a way to get around, because rideshare services were not available since the rain was so horrible with the hail falling. And it got ugly,” said Mariana Zarate.

Meanwhile in north Laredo, the rainfall was less intense.

Thunder could also be heard in the area.

