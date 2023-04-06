Showers and storms likely today

Shop Local
By Yolanda Villarreal
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 7:53 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Good morning last night their were reports of hail falling in some parts of Webb county and even across Nuevo Laredo .

Cold morning in the low 50s on and off light rain with breezy northerly winds .

Grab your jacket and umbrella, showers are likely and possibly a thunderstorm, high near 61.

Showers and thunderstorms are possible tonight a low of 56.

Friday rainy day and possibly a thunderstorm, cold morning in the 50s expected to reach a high of 64.

Weekend is looking pleasant partly sunny skies highs ranging in the 70s.

Next week temps slowly warm up into the 80s with dry conditions , a slight chance of rain on Tuesday.

