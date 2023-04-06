Wet and Chilly Through Friday, Mild Weekend Follows

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -An upper level disturbance is approaching from the west. This will produce rising air, and warm moist air above our north winds will be buoyant to rise to form taller rain clouds. We will be wet on and off, and chilly through Friday. The weather will dry out, and only slowly warm up during the weekend into next week. Easter Sunday will be dry, near 60 at sunrise, the high 70′s in the afternoon.

