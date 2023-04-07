Alma Pierce Elementary Students ready to celebrate Easter

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - People of all ages will be out celebrating Easter in their own way this weekend.

Many kids are eager to spend some good quality time with family and loved ones.

All over town, many have been selling Easter goodies from big chain retail stores to mom and pop shops and even vendors on the street corners.

Easter is a holiday enjoyed by people of various ages especially the younger generation.

Kids will be able to enjoy an extended weekend of fun and activities.

Students at Alma Pierce Elementary spoke about what Easter means to them.

Some say it’s about grilling, swimming and some say it’s about egg cracking.

Local student Renay Lynn Mata said this year’s holiday will be special because she will be able to celebrate without Covid-19 restrictions.

During the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, Renay said she had to stay at her grandparent’s house’ however that did not stop her family from celebrating.

“When it was pandemic, we couldn’t do much because we had to stay quarantined, but we were outside and we were just with my grandparents, just be with them and we would just like play games, video games, and then we were just like cooking, it was super fun because we were making cookies that year and it was delicious,” said Mata.

Renay said if the weather decides to be gloomy and rainy, her family will work things out so they can still have fun.

The Alma Pierce Student said the Easter holiday means to have a good time with family and friends.

She hopes that many kids around town enjoy cracking Easter Eggs and searching for them.

Just a reminder all students will be off school on Monday, and classes will resume on Tuesday.

