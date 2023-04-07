Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Alma Pierce Elementary Students ready to celebrate Easter

By Christian Del Rio
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - People of all ages will be out celebrating Easter in their own way this weekend.

Many kids are eager to spend some good quality time with family and loved ones.

All over town, many have been selling Easter goodies from big chain retail stores to mom and pop shops and even vendors on the street corners.

Easter is a holiday enjoyed by people of various ages especially the younger generation.

Kids will be able to enjoy an extended weekend of fun and activities.

Students at Alma Pierce Elementary spoke about what Easter means to them.

Some say it’s about grilling, swimming and some say it’s about egg cracking.

Local student Renay Lynn Mata said this year’s holiday will be special because she will be able to celebrate without Covid-19 restrictions.

During the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, Renay said she had to stay at her grandparent’s house’ however that did not stop her family from celebrating.

“When it was pandemic, we couldn’t do much because we had to stay quarantined, but we were outside and we were just with my grandparents, just be with them and we would just like play games, video games, and then we were just like cooking, it was super fun because we were making cookies that year and it was delicious,” said Mata.

Renay said if the weather decides to be gloomy and rainy, her family will work things out so they can still have fun.

The Alma Pierce Student said the Easter holiday means to have a good time with family and friends.

She hopes that many kids around town enjoy cracking Easter Eggs and searching for them.

Just a reminder all students will be off school on Monday, and classes will resume on Tuesday.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Denise Frazier, 19, was arrested Wednesday and charged with performing a sex act with a dog.
Woman, 19, accused of performing sexual act with dog on social media
Accident reported on Guadalupe Street
Update: Two vehicle collision sends four women to the hospital
18-year-old fatally stabbed behind San Antonio restaurant
18-year-old fatally stabbed behind San Antonio restaurant
Gators get new home while Lamar Bruni Vergara Center undergoes rennovations
Lamar Bruni Vergara Center bids farewell to its alligators
Laredo Police need help identifying suspect
Laredo Police need help identifying suspect

Latest News

District Five and District Six residents invited to townhall meetings
Laredo businesses affected by Easter holiday and rainy weather
Laredo businesses affected by Easter holiday and rainy weather
Alma Pierce Elementary Students ready to celebrate Easter 6 p.m.
Alma Pierce Elementary Students ready to celebrate Easter 6 p.m.
Texas DPS releases video of altercation with Uvalde victim’s mother
Texas DPS releases video of altercation with Uvalde victim’s mother
Volunteers Serving the Need invites community to Easter sale
Volunteers Serving the Need invites community to Easter sale