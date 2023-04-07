Border officials continue to monitor strong river currents

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The strong river currents have officials from both sides of the border keeping a watchful eye on people celebrating easter in the area.

On Thursday, Nuevo Laredo officials closed off some areas along the river as a precautionary measure.

In Laredo, no closures have been put in place; however, the river is roughly six feet and it is expected to rise due to the recent rains.

The flood stage is at eight feet.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.