Border officials continue to monitor strong river currents

By KGNS Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The strong river currents have officials from both sides of the border keeping a watchful eye on people celebrating easter in the area.

On Thursday, Nuevo Laredo officials closed off some areas along the river as a precautionary measure.

In Laredo, no closures have been put in place; however, the river is roughly six feet and it is expected to rise due to the recent rains.

The flood stage is at eight feet.

