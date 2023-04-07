District Five and District Six residents invited to townhall meetings

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Changes are in the works for everyone that lives in the Lakeside and the Loop subdivision in Laredo.

In order to have a voice on the construction that will affect everyone in the City of Laredo’s district’s five and six council members are hosting town hall meetings.

District six will have their town hall first on Tuesday, April 11 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

It will kick off at the Divine Mercy Park on Diamond Drive.

Then on the next day, on April 12, those living in district five will be able to ask questions about the overpass construction on the loop.

District Five Councilmember Ruben Gutierrez said representatives from TxDOT will be on hand to answer questions.

“That way if they have questions for TxDOT, they are the ones are having this project of course and we’ve made sure that TxDOT will be there to be sure and answer the questions. And have questions for the city as well, I’m their representative, so I want to be there for them,” said Gutierrez.

The meeting will take place at the Lakeside HOA Park on 205 Lakeview Boulevard.

It will be on April 12 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.