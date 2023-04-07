Shop Local
Foodie Friday: Panna Cotta

By Jose Gonzalez
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 9:17 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - In this Foodie Friday Segment Mindy learns how to make Panna Cotta. The Ingredients needed are:

1/4 cup (60 ml) cold water or milk

1 1/4 teaspoons (4g) unflavored powdered gelatin*

2 cups (480 ml) heavy cream

1/4 cup (50g) granulated sugar

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

Fresh berries to garnish

Instructions:

1. Place water in a small mixing bowl and sprinkle gelatin over the surface in a single layer. Be sure not to pile it as that will prevent the crystals from dissolving properly. Let stand for 5-10 minutes to soften.

2. Meanwhile, in a medium saucepan, heat cream, sugar, vanilla extract or vanilla pod, sliced in half and with the seeds scraped out, on medium heat and bring just to a boil until sugar dissolves. Remove from heat and discard vanilla bean. Stir in gelatin and immediately whisk until smooth and dissolved. If the gelatin hasn’t fully dissolved, return the saucepan to the stove and heat gently over low heat. Stir constantly and don’t let the mixture boil.

3. Pour cream into 4 individual serving dishes. Refrigerate for at least 2-4 hours, or until completely set.

4. Top with fresh berries. Serve

5. Panna cotta can be covered with plastic wrap and refrigerated for up to 3 days.

