Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Kardashian/Jenner love, ‘Barbie’ movie trailer, MTV movie & TV nominations + Brenda’s Taylor Swift Eras Tour experience recap

By Brenda Camacho and Yocelin Gallardo
Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - In this week’s episode, the girls burn through some quick headlines going into the weekend (7:12-29:57), check in on what is happening in the Kardashian-Jenner world (29:57-35:40), life is fantastic with the newly released full “Barbie” trailer (35:40-40:52) and a look at the favorites of the nominees for this year’s “MTV Movie & TV Awards” (40:52-47:37). Plus, Brenda gives us a full recap of her Eras Tour experience (47:57:19).

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Denise Frazier, 19, was arrested Wednesday and charged with performing a sex act with a dog.
Woman, 19, accused of performing sexual act with dog on social media
Accident reported on Guadalupe Street
Update: Two vehicle collision sends four women to the hospital
18-year-old fatally stabbed behind San Antonio restaurant
18-year-old fatally stabbed behind San Antonio restaurant
Gators get new home while Lamar Bruni Vergara Center undergoes rennovations
Lamar Bruni Vergara Center bids farewell to its alligators
Joel Chavez
Man accused of killing woman and unborn child pleads not guilty

Latest News

POP OTC
pop off the clock episode 25
Foodie Friday: Panna Cotta
Foodie Friday: Panna Cotta
Protecting your info while doing your taxes online
DIY with KGNS News Today: Protecting your info while doing your taxes online
POP. Off the Clock Ep.21
Selena Gomez & Hailey Bieber, Selena Gomez & Zayn Malik, Harry Styles & Emily Ratajkowski + The Bachelor finale recap