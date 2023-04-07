Kardashian/Jenner love, ‘Barbie’ movie trailer, MTV movie & TV nominations + Brenda’s Taylor Swift Eras Tour experience recap

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - In this week’s episode, the girls burn through some quick headlines going into the weekend (7:12-29:57), check in on what is happening in the Kardashian-Jenner world (29:57-35:40), life is fantastic with the newly released full “Barbie” trailer (35:40-40:52) and a look at the favorites of the nominees for this year’s “MTV Movie & TV Awards” (40:52-47:37). Plus, Brenda gives us a full recap of her Eras Tour experience (47:57:19).

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.