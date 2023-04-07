KGNS On Your Side: Antlers Crossing residents ask City of Laredo to slow down Springfield traffic

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - During the March 20 Laredo City Council meeting, city leaders provided a status report to council members on Phase III of the Springfield Extension Road. It runs north of Shiloh to the San Isidro Parkway, and according to the city’s Engineering Department, is just weeks from opening. But a group of residents who live in a nearby subdivision are saying ‘not so fast’.

“That blood will fall on your gentlemen’s hands,” said Will Ziesman, Antlers Crossing resident. “I think we should really consider that. I don’t want to see one of those little memorials on the side of the road when I’m walking with my kids.” Frustrated and angry, parents expressed outrage at the city council meeting on the dangers their kids face when trying to get to their neighborhood park, Devine Mercy Park.

“Kids are going to do what kids do,” Ziesman continued. “If they see a park, they’re going to go to it.” To get to the park, kids must cross Springfield Rd., which is now a major five-lane thoroughfare built to relieve traffic on McPherson Rd.

“It’s not even open yet, and it’s already scary to cross for my children,” said Jessica Hendricks, Antlers Crossing resident. But the road butts up against a new subdivision, Antlers Crossing, and separates the nearly 400 homes from the area’s only park.

According to Dr. Tyler King, City Council member for District VI, part of the problem is that many of these homeowners didn’t know just how big the problem would be.

“One thing about this subdivision, there’s a lot of people that live here that are not from Laredo, so they might not have known about the Springfield Extension that’s been in plans for ten plus years,” explained Dr. King. “So, they buy a home thinking what a beautiful subdivision with a great park across the street, but afterwards realize the situation they are in.”

This is the scenario another Antlers Crossing resident found herself in.

“So that was a huge shocker for us, we did not expect that because we were under the impression that this was just going to be a residential road just for us to get in and out,” said Mika Ziesman. “So how are we going to get out of our community? How are we going to get back in? We have to wait for all of the flow of the traffic to stop and then find a moment to try and squeeze in. I mean that’s just dangerous for all of us.”

What’s worse, even with the extension project not completely opened yet, there are already issues, including damaged roads from 18-wheelers and late night racing.

“I can show you the video of kids racing up and down the street at 10pm at night.” Still worse, right now Springfield doesn’t even have speed limit signs or crosswalks for pedestrians, and with baseball and flag football fields now under construction at the park, traffic is expected to increase even more.

“Right now, it’s just too dangerous to let my kids go to the park,” said Ziesman.

It’s an unfortunate situation that Dr. King says came from past decisions made.

“We’ve inherited a difficult situation for these residents,” he said.

But residents who attended the city council meeting recommended solutions to councilmembers.

“We just need a crosswalk and some kind of warning sign that the crosswalk is coming up,” said Ziesman. “Warnings letting drivers know to stop because there are kids, children crossing, even school buses.”

In other words, these residents are asking city officials to slow things down on Springfield before opening the street.

“In order to provide a safe crossing, we’re going to have to stop traffic on Springfield,” said Robert Pena, Traffic Director for the City of Laredo.

It’s a sentiment shared by Dr. King, while finding balance on the original intent of Springfield Rd., which was to improve traffic mobility.

“Our long-term master plan for the thoroughfare, the Springfield Extension, has been a critical piece of traffic mobility, but we cannot compromise safety,” King said. “We must find a solution because the kids of this community deserve to have access to this park. I mean they can look at it, they can see it from their home, but it’s my focus now to make sure they get there safely.”

One suggestion brought up at City Council was to build a pedestrian bridge to cross over the extension, but City Management said that would cost millions of dollars. Speed humps were also ruled out because the street is a major thoroughfare. For now, the city is waiting for the results of a study on where a crosswalk could go, and once that’s determined, they can install both warning and speed limit signs.

For those looking to purchase a home, Dr. King suggests asking the subdivision developer what the future is for any additional roads, parks, retail shops and even schools in the area. He also says the same information can be provided to the public by calling the city’s Planning and Zoning Department. That department also includes an interact map on their webpage that leads to a map that shows future roads planned across the city.

