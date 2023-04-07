Shop Local
Laredo businesses affected by Easter holiday and rainy weather

By Christian Del Rio
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - With Easter Sunday just a few days away, some Laredo businesses will be closed for the holiday; however, some business owners say the closures affects their earnings.

Jennifer Cantu, manager, and owner of Gloria’s Coffee shop said every Easter weekend profits at her shop go down.

According to Jennifer, weekends are mostly the days where her coffee shop is busy.

There are also times that the weather affects other businesses.

For example, Mr. Roberto Reyna’s small Easter kiosk said due to the rainy and chilly weather, customers have not gone out to buy Easter Eggs.

“In one end, a lot of businesses close so there is a possibility of maybe people not showing up because everyone thinks everything is closed and then at the other side a lot of people come out of town to visit their family members here, so you have also that pool of people to get to know your business, so you kind of have to choose between both sides”, said Cantu.

“I think the weather affects our sales right now, even if our city goes through several seasons in a week. Whether it’s cold, hot, rainy and stormy and sometimes, we do get some chilly weather, but the weather really affects small businesses,” said Reyna.

Both business owners say even though bad weather and the holidays affect their sales they encourage people to shop local businesses.

