Laredo Police need help identifying suspect

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Authorities need your help identifying a man believed to be tied to a felony that happened at a south Laredo business.

The incident occurred at a store at the 3700 block of Zapata Highway Wednesday afternoon.

If you have any information on his identity or whereabouts call 956-795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 956-727-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous.

