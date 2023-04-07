Laredo Police need help identifying suspect
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Authorities need your help identifying a man believed to be tied to a felony that happened at a south Laredo business.
The incident occurred at a store at the 3700 block of Zapata Highway Wednesday afternoon.
If you have any information on his identity or whereabouts call 956-795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 956-727-TIPS.
All calls will remain anonymous.
