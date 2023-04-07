Let the rain fall down

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - We started our Easter weekend wet and in the 50s and we are going to stay that way possibly until Saturday.

The satellite image shows tall rain clouds, some with lightning, extending into Mexico, yet to move through our area.

Most of the showers will exit by evening hours. The clouds, possible drizzle will remain this evening.

Expect temperatures to remain in the 50s for the evening, which is rather chilly for April.

If you are not a fan of the cold weather; it won’t last long, we’ll be back in the 70s on Saturday and then for Sunday we’ll be at 76 and possibly even get up to those 80 degree temperatures.

Then on Monday, those chances of rain will return but we’ll remain in the upper 70s.

We could expect another shower on Tuesday, but a very slight chance.

Other than that we’ll see nothing but sunny skies starting on Tuesday.

