Man allegedly found in possession of fentanyl arrested

RIO BRAVO, TX . (KGNS) - As local authorities continue to crack down on the fentanyl crisis, Webb County Sheriff’s Deputies arrest a man in possession of the deadly drug.

The Webb County Sheriff’s Office arrested Juan Francisco Sias, 39, on April 6 at a home located at 1100 Paseo de Tiber in Rio Bravo.

The sheriff’s office narcotics unit and SWAT launched an investigation after multiple reports of narcotics and fentanyl overdoses in Rio Bravo and El Cenizo.

During their operation, authorities found Sias in possession of 0.6 grams of a white powdery substance that later tested positive for fentanyl.

Sias was charged with possession and taken to the Webb County Jail.

Recently, there have been 13 overdoses in the area, resulting in one death.

The sheriff’s office urges residents to report illegal activity by calling 956-415-BUST (2878).

