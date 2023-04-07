Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Mexican President asks China to help fight fentanyl crisis

By KGNS Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 1:14 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Associated Press - Mexico’s president is asking to stop shipments of the chemicals used by Mexican drug dealers to make fentanyl.

The request was made via a letter to Chinese President Xi Jin-Ping this week.

In that letter he asked for, “humanitarian reasons” to help by controlling the shipments of fentanyl.

According to the Associated Press, it’s not clear if Xi received the letter or if he responded to it but they go on to say Obrador has a history of writing letters to world leaders without getting a response.

One response is coming from Congressman Henry Cuellar who released a statement on the subject saying in part that he appreciates the letter acknowledging China’s role in the ongoing fentanyl epidemic.

Cuellar said that he also looks forward to working with Mexico to stem the flow of fentanyl into the U.S.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Denise Frazier, 19, was arrested Wednesday and charged with performing a sex act with a dog.
Woman, 19, accused of performing sexual act with dog on social media
Accident reported on Guadalupe Street
Update: Two vehicle collision sends four women to the hospital
18-year-old fatally stabbed behind San Antonio restaurant
18-year-old fatally stabbed behind San Antonio restaurant
Gators get new home while Lamar Bruni Vergara Center undergoes rennovations
Lamar Bruni Vergara Center bids farewell to its alligators
Joel Chavez
Man accused of killing woman and unborn child pleads not guilty

Latest News

Man allegedly found in possession of fentanyl arrested
Juan Francisco Sias, 39
Man allegedly found in possession of fentanyl arrested
Laredo Police need help identifying suspect
Laredo Police need help identifying suspect
Laredo Police need help identifying suspect