Mexican President asks China to help fight fentanyl crisis

Associated Press - Mexico’s president is asking to stop shipments of the chemicals used by Mexican drug dealers to make fentanyl.

The request was made via a letter to Chinese President Xi Jin-Ping this week.

In that letter he asked for, “humanitarian reasons” to help by controlling the shipments of fentanyl.

According to the Associated Press, it’s not clear if Xi received the letter or if he responded to it but they go on to say Obrador has a history of writing letters to world leaders without getting a response.

One response is coming from Congressman Henry Cuellar who released a statement on the subject saying in part that he appreciates the letter acknowledging China’s role in the ongoing fentanyl epidemic.

Cuellar said that he also looks forward to working with Mexico to stem the flow of fentanyl into the U.S.

