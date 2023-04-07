One more day of rain and possibly a thunderstorm

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Good morning , drizzle and cold morning in the low 50s with dark and gloomy clouds.

Rainy day and a possible thunderstorm with cold temperatures, expected to reach a high near 61.

Cloudy and cold night with rain chances before 10pm , a low of 56.

Tomorrow morning cold in the upper 50s then pleasant a high near 72 with mostly cloudy skies.

On Easter Sunday, cold morning in the 60s then temps increasing into the 70s , partly sunny with a slight chance of rain.

Next week a slight chance of rain on Monday, great temps in the low 80s with mostly sunny skies and comfortable conditions.

Have a great weekend and Happy Easter.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.