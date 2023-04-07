Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Passion of the Christ reenactment draws crowd at San Agustin Cathedral

By KGNS Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A longstanding holy tradition returned to the San Agustin Cathedral this Good Friday.

In celebration of the holy weekend, many gathered at the church to witness a live re-enactment of the Passion of the Christ.

Roughly 60 members of the cathedral dressed as the Roman Soldiers, disciples and even one as Jesus Christ himself.

Ricardo Ahmada, the narrator of the reenactment says it’s more than a performance, it’s trying to understand the way Jesus lived during his passion.

“We all know that Jesus Christ after the last supper, that was on Thursday, he was taken for prisoner and during the whole Friday morning, he was on trial, then he was beaten up, he was treated as the worst and then he was crucified at the end so that’s what we are going to try to live today,” said Ahmada.

Ahmada adds that the crew has been working and rehearsing for about a month.

The fourteen-step devotion shows the primary scenes of Christ’s suffering and death.

This has become one of the most popular of Catholic celebrations with accompanying prayers.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Denise Frazier, 19, was arrested Wednesday and charged with performing a sex act with a dog.
Woman, 19, accused of performing sexual act with dog on social media
Accident reported on Guadalupe Street
Update: Two vehicle collision sends four women to the hospital
18-year-old fatally stabbed behind San Antonio restaurant
18-year-old fatally stabbed behind San Antonio restaurant
Gators get new home while Lamar Bruni Vergara Center undergoes rennovations
Lamar Bruni Vergara Center bids farewell to its alligators
Laredo Police need help identifying suspect
Laredo Police need help identifying suspect

Latest News

Alma Pierce Elementary Students ready to celebrate Easter
Alma Pierce Elementary Students ready to celebrate Easter
Dog poisoning cases surge during the Easter holiday
Border officials continue to monitor strong river currents
Passion of the Christ reenactment draws crowd at San Agustin Cathedral
TxDOT urges motorists to drive with caution during rain