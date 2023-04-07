Passion of the Christ reenactment draws crowd at San Agustin Cathedral

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A longstanding holy tradition returned to the San Agustin Cathedral this Good Friday.

In celebration of the holy weekend, many gathered at the church to witness a live re-enactment of the Passion of the Christ.

Roughly 60 members of the cathedral dressed as the Roman Soldiers, disciples and even one as Jesus Christ himself.

Ricardo Ahmada, the narrator of the reenactment says it’s more than a performance, it’s trying to understand the way Jesus lived during his passion.

“We all know that Jesus Christ after the last supper, that was on Thursday, he was taken for prisoner and during the whole Friday morning, he was on trial, then he was beaten up, he was treated as the worst and then he was crucified at the end so that’s what we are going to try to live today,” said Ahmada.

Ahmada adds that the crew has been working and rehearsing for about a month.

The fourteen-step devotion shows the primary scenes of Christ’s suffering and death.

This has become one of the most popular of Catholic celebrations with accompanying prayers.

