TxDOT urges motorists to drive with caution during rain

By Christian Del Rio
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - As many are set to head out for the Easter break, TxDOT is sharing some of the do’s and don’ts for those planning to take off during the rainy conditions.

Raul Leal with TxDot is encouraging drivers to check their headlights, tire pressure and that the windshield wipers are in good condition.

Leal said it is very important to reduce your speed, especially if you hit the road when the rain gets heavy.

According to Leal, drivers should reduce speed by one third on wet roads and increase to a three second following distance.

“Another tip is that we recommend to avoid skidding, naturally it’s so hard to do when you are on the road, but the driver can do their part. You start to lose control of the car, ease off the gas pedal whether you want to gain traction and turn the steering wheel in the direction where you are skidding,” said Leal.

According to TxDOT, flash flooding is the leading cause of weather-related deaths in Texas.

If you encounter a flooded road, it is best to turn around and not drown.

