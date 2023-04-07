UISD seeks to recruit new teachers during upcoming job fair

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - While there’s still a couple of months left until the end of the school year, the United Independent School District is already thinking about its positions for next year.

On Thursday, April, 13, UISD is scheduled to hold a job fair where they will be looking to hire for hundreds of teaching positions.

Principles from various schools will be on hand interviewing for some of the open positions.

Education majors and even those who have a bachelor’s degree will have an opportunity to get hired by the district.

The fair will take place at the Elias Herrera Middle School Cafeteria also known as the old United High School.

It will start at 4:30 p.m. and end at 6:30 p.m.

For more information call 956-473-6273 or visit the UISD website.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.