Volunteers Serving the Need invites community to Easter sale
By Justin Reyes
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A non-profit organization is continuing its mission to help our veterans and their families before the Easter holiday.

On Friday morning, Volunteers Serving the Needs distributed some food and necessities to some of the veterans they serve.

The organization relies on sales from its thrift shop to continue to serve over 5,000 veterans in the Laredo-Webb County area.

This weekend the thrift shop will be having a special sale and the founder Gigi Garza is inviting the community to help their cause with just a simple purchase.

“We also have very economical prices for the thrift store to help the working poor, in Webb County, the majority of our people are working poor, we are in the 1940s today and tomorrow the clothes outside is one cent, the pants are 25 cents, come and help us and help yourselves.”

Ramos adds they also have a program where you can adopt a vet for $20 a month which will help provide them with food and necessities.

The thrift shop is located at 1202 Salinas Avenue.

The store is open from Tuesday through Saturday.

