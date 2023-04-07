World Trade Bridge to close at 4 p.m. for Easter

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - The Easter holiday weekend is in full effect and that means drivers can expect to see more traffic on the roads.

On Friday morning, there were reports of bumper to bumper traffic in the Mines Road area near the World Trade Bridge.

While the scene is cleared now, Laredo Police shared that the World Trade Bridge will close at 4 p.m. Friday for the holiday weekend.

Drivers are also urged to drive with caution during the wet and rainy conditions.

