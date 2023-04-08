KGNS First Weather Alert for Saturday April 8th

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A cloudy Saturday with no chances of showers.

Chances of rain and colder temperatures have moved to the northeast towards the Gulf of Mexico.

Temperatures picking back up to the 80s. Also bringing dew points back into the high 50s.

Winds will stay calm for the rest of the day. A dry Saturday night shows lows in the mid 60s.

A mostly dry Easter Sunday, but 40% chances of showers for Monday. Temperatures are back in the 80s for the week, entering next weekend at the 90 degree mark.

