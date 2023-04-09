City of Laredo Parks Officials Remind Residents of Park Rules Ahead of Easter

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Everyone is preparing for Easter Sunday, April 8, 2023, as it is only a few hours away.

This includes officials with the City of Laredo Parks and Recreation Department. Large crowds are expected to enjoy some fun in the sun during the holiday. Officials would like to remind everyone to bring their own trash bags to pick up their garbage once festivities are done, and to dispose of trash in the proper bins at parks.

Drivers are reminded to park in designated areas only.

Eddie Millan with the department reminds Gateway City residents that parks open at six in the morning.

Millan goes on to say “That’s early enough that it gives you plenty of time to get to the park, remember you can not go and campout or can not go beforehand and reserve a spot.” Millan further expands on the point as he explains, “We’re going to have a skeleton crew out there, we’re going also to also have park police and regular police out and about, and if they see anything that’s abandoned; any kinds of tables or chairs; they will remove it. You cannot do that, it’s not permitted. It’s a first come first serve.”

City of Laredo parks will stay open until eleven at night.

Small portable barbecue grills will be allowed at parks and people are also encouraged to use the grills at the parks. However no barbecue pits are allowed on park grounds.

Park attendees are also encouraged to take water to parks to keep hydrated and to put out any sparks that might remain on hot coals.

Open flames or campfire cooking is against park rules.

Smoking and alcoholic beverages are not allowed at parks.

ATVs are not allowed at City of Laredo parks.

Pets should remain leashed, for everyone’s safety.

