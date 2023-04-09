Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Lake Casa Blanca seeks volunteers to clean up

By Cecilia Treviño
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Once the Easter Holidays are over, officials with Lake Casa Blanca International State Park are looking for volunteers to help clean up the park.

The clean up is set to start at 8:00 am on Monday April 10th. Volunteers and park officials will be on site clearing out trash and confetti until noon.

Those who want to volunteers but are under the age of 17 can ask a parent or guardian to be present during the clean up.

If you are interested in participating you can call 956-725-3826 or send an email to sydney.blackwell@tpwd.gov

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Denise Frazier was arrested Wednesday and charged with unnatural intercourse – aggravated...
Investigators release new details about woman accused of having sex with dog on video
Laredo Police need help identifying suspect
Laredo Police need help identifying suspect
Police in New Mexico shot and killed 52-year-old Robert Dotson after arriving at the wrong...
Police shoot, kill homeowner after responding to wrong house
Antlers Crossing residents ask City of Laredo to slow down Springfield traffic
KGNS On Your Side: Antlers Crossing residents ask City of Laredo to slow down Springfield traffic
Body washes up along Rio Grande in Nuevo Laredo
Body washes up along Rio Grande in Nuevo Laredo

Latest News

Lake Casa Blanca seeks volunteers to clean up after the Easter celebrations.
Lake Casa Blanca seeks volunteers for Easter clean up
Temperatures are back up and chances of rain make a quick pause.
KGNS Weather for Saturday April 8th
District Five and District Six residents invited to townhall meetings
Laredo businesses affected by Easter holiday and rainy weather
Laredo businesses affected by Easter holiday and rainy weather