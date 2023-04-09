Lake Casa Blanca seeks volunteers to clean up

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Once the Easter Holidays are over, officials with Lake Casa Blanca International State Park are looking for volunteers to help clean up the park.

The clean up is set to start at 8:00 am on Monday April 10th. Volunteers and park officials will be on site clearing out trash and confetti until noon.

Those who want to volunteers but are under the age of 17 can ask a parent or guardian to be present during the clean up.

If you are interested in participating you can call 956-725-3826 or send an email to sydney.blackwell@tpwd.gov

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.