Slow Warming Trend, Shower Chance Monday Late

Sunday 7 Day Forecast
By Richard Berler
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Much warmer air is flowing from the desert southwest northeast across the Rockies into the northern Great Plains and Mississippi Valley. Cool air from the southeastern states into south Texas will linger a bit longer with our warming occurring only gradually. A wave in the upper level wind flow will approach from the north, and may bring scattered showers into our area late Monday or Monday night.

