Agents arrest wanted gang member in Laredo

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A gang member with an extensive criminal history is arrested in Laredo.

On Tuesday Border Patrol agents arrested several people near the Rio Grande.

Record checks revealed Julian Duarte-Cazares as a Mexican Mafia Gang member.

The 44-year-old Mexican National has a criminal history including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, robbery, and several immigration violations.

He is being held for processing for felony re-entry.

