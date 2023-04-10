Shop Local
Agents seize 300 pounds of marijuana near Rio Grande

By KGNS Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A group of illegal crossers flee and leave behind more than $200,000 worth of drugs.

The incident happened on Wednesday when Border Patrol agents saw several people crossing the Rio Grande into the U.S.

When agents spotted them, they fled back across the river towards Mexico abandoning four bundles in the process.

Agents confiscated the bundles to the Laredo north station for testing and confirmed they contained marijuana weighing roughly 300 pounds.

The drugs have an estimated street value of over $230,000.

