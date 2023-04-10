Altercation breaks out at Lake Casa Blanca on Easter Sunday

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The investigation continues into an altercation at Lake Casa Blanca Sunday and some of it was caught on camera.

News regarding a fight at the lake surfaced on social media Easter Sunday afternoon.

Later, the incident was confirmed by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.

Officials say the incident was between a Texas State Park Police Officer and a visitor.

From social media comments to parkgoers, many that KGNS News spoke to say they are appalled by the incident.

“I think it’s really upsetting because for some people it was a religious event, for other people it’s a holiday and they want to spend it with their families. But of course, two people, with big egos, have to fight over something to trivial,” said Alejandro Gaytan.

The department said officers were enforcing the “No alcohol rule” and a visitor reportedly refused to comply.

No word yet if anyone was cited, detained, or arrested in connection to this case.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.