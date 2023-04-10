Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Altercation reported at Lake Casa Blanca on Easter Sunday

Texas State Park Police were enforcing the “No Alcohol” rule, and a visitor allegedly refused to comply.
Texas State Park Police were enforcing the "No Alcohol" rule, and a visitor allegedly refused to comply.
By KGNS Staff
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 11:00 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A fight reportedly broke out at Lake Casa Blanca on this Easter Sunday.

Rumors had been circulating on social media about what allegedly happened. The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department confirmed in a statement that an incident had occurred at the Lake Casa Blanca International State Park involving a Texas State Park Police officer and a visitor. Officers were enforcing the “No Alcohol Rule” and the visitor reportedly refused to comply.

We’re told the case is under investigation. We’ll have more information when it becomes available.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 16-year-old boy is dead after being thrown out of an all-terrain vehicle.
Teenager dies in ATV accident
Police in New Mexico shot and killed 52-year-old Robert Dotson after arriving at the wrong...
Police shoot, kill homeowner after responding to wrong house
Denise Frazier was arrested Wednesday and charged with unnatural intercourse – aggravated...
Investigators release new details about woman accused of having sex with dog on video
Laredo Police need help identifying suspect
Laredo Police need help identifying suspect
Joel Pellot and Maria Eugenia Muñoz
Jury finds Joel Pellot guilty of the murder of his wife

Latest News

Altercation reported at Lake Casa Blanca on Easter Sunday
A 16-year-old boy is dead after being thrown out of an all-terrain vehicle.
Teenager dies in ATV accident
A 16-year-old boy is dead after being thrown out of an all-terrain vehicle.
Teenager dies in ATV accident
Sunday 7 Day Forecast
Slow Warming Trend, Shower Chance Monday Late