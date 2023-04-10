Altercation reported at Lake Casa Blanca on Easter Sunday

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A fight reportedly broke out at Lake Casa Blanca on this Easter Sunday.

Rumors had been circulating on social media about what allegedly happened. The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department confirmed in a statement that an incident had occurred at the Lake Casa Blanca International State Park involving a Texas State Park Police officer and a visitor. Officers were enforcing the “No Alcohol Rule” and the visitor reportedly refused to comply.

We’re told the case is under investigation. We’ll have more information when it becomes available.

