Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

CBP officers seize $372K worth of cocaine at SENTRI Lane

By KGNS Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection executed two cocaine seizures at the SENTRI lane of Bridge One last week.

Both seizures happened on Thursday, when CBP Officers referred two vehicles to secondary inspection.

Upon further examination, CBP Officers discovered six packages containing a total of 13.84 pounds of cocaine hidden within Easter boxes in the vehicle.

A few hours later, at the same bridge, CBP referred another passenger vehicle for secondary examination. And found six packages of cocaine hidden within the vehicle, these were also hidden within easter boxes.

The narcotics from both seizures had a combined estimated street value of $372,659.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: Gray News)
Teenager dies in ATV accident
Texas State Park Police were enforcing the "no alcohol" rule, and a visitor allegedly refused...
Altercation reported at Lake Casa Blanca on Easter Sunday
File photo: Laredo Police
Laredo Police investigating video of juvenile behavior involving squad car
Laredo Police need help identifying suspect
Laredo Police need help identifying suspect
Joel Pellot and Maria Eugenia Muñoz
Jury finds Joel Pellot guilty of the murder of his wife

Latest News

Man wanted for indecency with a child out of Dallas arrested by CBP officers
Man wanted for indecency with a child out of Dallas arrested by CBP officers
Man wanted for indecency with a child out of Dallas arrested by CBP officers
Movie shot in Laredo tells the story about an undocumented immigrant
Movie shot in Laredo tells the story about an undocumented immigrant
CBP officers seize $372K worth of cocaine at SENTRI Lane
CBP officers seize $372K worth of cocaine at SENTRI Lane