CBP officers seize $372K worth of cocaine at SENTRI Lane

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection executed two cocaine seizures at the SENTRI lane of Bridge One last week.

Both seizures happened on Thursday, when CBP Officers referred two vehicles to secondary inspection.

Upon further examination, CBP Officers discovered six packages containing a total of 13.84 pounds of cocaine hidden within Easter boxes in the vehicle.

A few hours later, at the same bridge, CBP referred another passenger vehicle for secondary examination. And found six packages of cocaine hidden within the vehicle, these were also hidden within easter boxes.

The narcotics from both seizures had a combined estimated street value of $372,659.

