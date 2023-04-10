Shop Local
Children’s Advocacy Center to hold 23rd annual Child Abuse Awareness conference

By KGNS Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - April is known as National Child Abuse Prevention Month and a local center that seeks to give a voice to children will be hosting a child abuse prevention conference in Laredo.

The Children’s Advocacy Center in Laredo will be hosting its 23rd annual Child Abuse Prevention and Awareness Conference next week.

After three years of dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, the center will bring back its in-person conference.

Representatives with the Children’s Advocacy Center believe that it’s important to break the cycle of child abuse through community education, training and prevention, and to allow the child opportunities through healing.

The conference will take place on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at the TAMIU Ballroom.

