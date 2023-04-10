Court documents of Laredo teen accused of school threat reveal previous offenses

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Court documents reveal more information about a Laredo student who is accused of threatening to kill his classmates back in March.

According to court documents, it started when Cesar Enrique Lopez-Penagos, 18 posted a picture to his Instagram story.

The picture allegedly showed him wearing an elementary school t-shirt that had a list of student names, who some now attend United High School.

The picture had a text that read, “I will kill every person on here.”

Webb County District Attorney Isidro Alaniz approved the charges for terroristic threat.

Through his affidavit KGNS is learning that this is not the first time Lopez-Penago has been in trouble with the district.

During a previous occasion, the school issued a disciplinary referral and refereed him to the school counselor after deeming pictures he turned in as an assignment as, “Inappropriate.”

He also was suspended for allegedly spraying an Aersol can near a lighter in the school restroom.

The case remains under investigation.

