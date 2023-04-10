District Five and Six to hold townhall meetings to discuss Loop construction

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Changes are in store for residents who live in Lakeside and the Loop 20 subdivision in Laredo.

In order to have an input on construction within district’s five and six council members are hosting town hall meetings.

District six will hold its townhall meeting on Tuesday, April 11 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Divine Mercy Park on Diamond Drive.

Then on April 12, those living in district five will be able to ask questions about the construction that will happen to make the overpasses on the loop possible.

That meeting will take place at the Lakeside HOA Park on 205 Lakeview Boulevard.

It will be on April 12 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

