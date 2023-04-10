Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Encinal Police foil human smuggling attempt in Good Friday

By KGNS Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENCINAL, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities in Encinal foiled a human smuggling attempt on Good Friday.

It happened at around 9 a.m. after they came across a car that was believed to be headed for Seguin, Texas.

Everyone in the car including the driver were identified as being in the country illegally from Mexico.

They were all turned over to Border Patrol for processing.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: Gray News)
Teenager dies in ATV accident
Texas State Park Police were enforcing the "no alcohol" rule, and a visitor allegedly refused...
Altercation reported at Lake Casa Blanca on Easter Sunday
Laredo Police need help identifying suspect
Laredo Police need help identifying suspect
Joel Pellot and Maria Eugenia Muñoz
Jury finds Joel Pellot guilty of the murder of his wife
City of Laredo Parks Officials Remind Residents of Park Rules Ahead of Easter
City of Laredo Parks Officials Remind Residents of Park Rules Ahead of Easter

Latest News

Child porn arrest
Laredo man to be sentenced for possession of child pornography
Agents seize 300 pounds of marijuana near Rio Grande
Agents seize 300 pounds of marijuana near Rio Grande
Agents seize 300 pounds of marijuana near Rio Grande
Agents seize 300 pounds of marijuana near Rio Grande
Laredo Theater Guild International to hold auditions for ‘The Little Mermaid’
Laredo Theater Guild International to hold auditions for ‘The Little Mermaid’
Laredo Theater Guild International to hold auditions for ‘The Little Mermaid’
Laredo Theater Guild International to hold auditions for ‘The Little Mermaid’