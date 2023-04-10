Encinal Police foil human smuggling attempt in Good Friday

ENCINAL, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities in Encinal foiled a human smuggling attempt on Good Friday.

It happened at around 9 a.m. after they came across a car that was believed to be headed for Seguin, Texas.

Everyone in the car including the driver were identified as being in the country illegally from Mexico.

They were all turned over to Border Patrol for processing.

