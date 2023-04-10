Shop Local
Encinal Police help Border Patrol foil human smuggling attempt

By KGNS Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 10:06 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ENCINAL, TX . (KGNS) - Encinal Police officers helped Border Patrol agents foil an alleged human smuggling attempt.

The incident happened on Thursday when a car was heading north on the west access road until it came to a stop at mile marker 38.

Eight people got off and ran on foot.

Law enforcement was able to track down seven of them but the driver managed to get away.

