Encinal Police help Border Patrol foil human smuggling attempt

ENCINAL, TX . (KGNS) - Encinal Police officers helped Border Patrol agents foil an alleged human smuggling attempt.

The incident happened on Thursday when a car was heading north on the west access road until it came to a stop at mile marker 38.

Eight people got off and ran on foot.

Law enforcement was able to track down seven of them but the driver managed to get away.

