Houston man arrested on human smuggling charges in Encinal
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ENCINAL, TX . (KGNS) - Encinal Police got into a high-speed chase earlier this week.
It happened on Tuesday while they were helping Border Patrol agents on I-35.
The car then came to a sudden stop on mile marker 44.
Five undocumented immigrants were caught without further incident along with the driver.
He was identified as a man from Houston.
He was taken into Border Patrol custody on human smuggling charges.
