Houston man arrested on human smuggling charges in Encinal

ENCINAL, TX . (KGNS) - Encinal Police got into a high-speed chase earlier this week.

It happened on Tuesday while they were helping Border Patrol agents on I-35.

The car then came to a sudden stop on mile marker 44.

Five undocumented immigrants were caught without further incident along with the driver.

He was identified as a man from Houston.

He was taken into Border Patrol custody on human smuggling charges.

