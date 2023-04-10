Laredo man to be sentenced for possession of child pornography

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man who pleaded guilty to possessing electronic devices that contained thousands of images of child pornography will be sentenced this June.

In March, Laredo resident Kristopher Santos, 29 pleaded guilty to sexual exploitation of a child and possession of child pornography.

On April 12, 2019, law enforcement executed a search warrant at his home and discovered and seized several electronic devices. Law enforcement also discovered a trunk full of sex toys and children’s underwear.

Santos acknowledged he was sexually attracted to children, viewing the child pornography and that the trunk belonged to him. He also admitted to touching two minor relatives inappropriately and taking naked pictures of the boys exposing themselves.

Law enforcement ultimately identified a total of 27,729 images and 7,667 videos containing child pornography on the seized electronic devices.

U.S. District Judge Marina Garcia Marmolejo will impose sentencing at a later date. At that time, Santos faces a mandatory minimum of 15 and up to 30 years in federal prison.

He has been and will remain in custody pending that hearing.

Sentencing set for June 21, 2023, at 9 a.m. in courtroom 3B before Judge Marina Garcia Marmolejo.

