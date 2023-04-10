Shop Local
Laredo Police investigating video of juvenile behavior involving squad car

By Omar Anzaldua
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 9:49 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department is responding to a video circulating on social media showing some unruly behavior involving one of their squad cars.

According to Laredo Police, the incident happened at about 10 o’clock Saturday night.

Police were called out to a noise complaint at the 1400 block of Dr Eve Perez Lane.

When they arrived, they came across a large party of juveniles.

As officers were breaking up the crowd, some of the people there jumped up onto the police car and started dancing.

Acting Laredo Police Chief Steve Landin issued a statement on the matter saying, “The Laredo Police Department does not condone this type of behavior. The department is reviewing the video and will not hesitate to prosecute the individuals involved. I also want to challenge the parents of these individuals to step forward and inform us of their wrongdoing and correct their behavior before they end up in circumstances that will destroy their futures.”

The police department also says there will be consequences for this type of behavior.

