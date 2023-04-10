Shop Local
Laredo Theater Guild International to hold auditions for ‘The Little Mermaid’

By Cecilia Treviño
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - If you have ever dreamt of being a Disney Princess, your dream can come true this summer!

Auditions for the Laredo Theatre Guild International’s rendition of the Little Mermaid starts this Thursday.

Actors and actresses ages 12 and up are invited to attend the dance and singing tryouts at the Laredo College fine arts building.

Gilda Caballero believes this is a great comeback feature for theater in Laredo.

“I’m actually a theatre teacher in high school so I’ve been telling all my students too, these are good steppingstones,” said Gilda Caballero. “Community theatre always helps you grow in ways that you didn’t even think you’re going to grow. And it’s perfect because the movie is coming out soon also, so it’ll be a big event happening at lc this summer.”

The play will be showcased this summer from July 13 to the 23.

No theatre experience is required to attend the tryouts.

