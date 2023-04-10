Shop Local
Local children’s museum to host golf tournament

By Ruben Villarreal
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 7:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The Imaginarium of South Texas is hosting the “Tee off with Timmy T-Rex” Golf Tournament at the Casa Blanca Golf Course on Saturday, April 15th, 2023.

The tournament is the lone fund-raising event of the year held to benefit the museum.

For information on sponsorships or for individual player information please contact Nora Murillo, Executive Director of the Imaginarium of South Texas, at (956) 728-0404 or nmurillo@imaginariumstx.org.

