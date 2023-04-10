Shop Local
Man wanted for indecency with a child out of Dallas arrested by CBP officers

By KGNS Staff
Apr. 10, 2023
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers arrest a man with an outstanding warrant for indecency with a child over the weekend.

The incident happened on Friday, April 7 when officers at the Colombia Solidarity Bridge referred a passenger of a vehicle to secondary inspection.

Officers say the man was identified as a Jose Cruz Contreras, 71, a U.S. Citizen.

Record checks revealed that Contreras had an outstanding warrant for indecency with a child through sexual contact from the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office.

Contreras was arrested and turned over to the Webb County Sheriff’s Office.

