Mild conditions today

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Good morning slightly humid and on the warm side in the upper 60s cloudy skies .

Chance of showers and thunderstorms have return for today , mostly cloudy a high of 78 easterly winds up to 10mph.

Tonight rain chances continue ,a low of 63.

Patchy fog will be possible late tonight into early Tuesday morning, best chance from Alice, TX to Laredo ,TX.

Tomorrow more sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures with dry conditions.

On Friday the 90s are back, partly sunny with humid conditions.

This weekend warmer and humid highs in the 90s to 80s with rain chances.

Have a great day.

