Movie shot in Laredo tells the story about an undocumented immigrant

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Talent is something the Gateway City is not short of and in a couple of weeks some will get to see it on the big screen.

It is a project that took six years to make, but it will definitely be worth the wait, according to people close to the film.

The movie, Journey is hitting the big screen on April 30, and it tells a very familiar story for this border town.

The movie is about Roberto who is a college student born in Mexico but raised in the U.S. but as Roberto’s girlfriend gets pregnant, he is detained and deported back to Mexico.

This is when he is determined to return to the U.S.

Director Cristopher Rodriguez and writer Orlando Briones agree this story resonates with many as it is the reality that this border city has seen for decades.

“I think the important part is, you know, this is one of those things where this story has been told countless times and it’s currently happening now,” said Briones. “This is something that we wrote 10 years ago, like we wrote the story. And within 10 years it still feels relevant, it feels like something that is happening all the time.”

Rodriguez said Laredo was the perfect place to shoot because of its great relationship with its sister city Nuevo Laredo.

As well as the scenery that resembles very much that of Mexico’s.

According to Briones, the community of Laredo was a great partner of the movie.

Even having over 40 people who assisted with the production of the film in the city.

Journey premieres in less than three weeks on April 30.

