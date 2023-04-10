Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Movie shot in Laredo tells the story about an undocumented immigrant

Movie shot in Laredo tells the story about an undocumented immigrant
Movie shot in Laredo tells the story about an undocumented immigrant(KGNS)
By Cecilia Treviño
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Talent is something the Gateway City is not short of and in a couple of weeks some will get to see it on the big screen.

It is a project that took six years to make, but it will definitely be worth the wait, according to people close to the film.

The movie, Journey is hitting the big screen on April 30, and it tells a very familiar story for this border town.

The movie is about Roberto who is a college student born in Mexico but raised in the U.S. but as Roberto’s girlfriend gets pregnant, he is detained and deported back to Mexico.

This is when he is determined to return to the U.S.

Director Cristopher Rodriguez and writer Orlando Briones agree this story resonates with many as it is the reality that this border city has seen for decades.

“I think the important part is, you know, this is one of those things where this story has been told countless times and it’s currently happening now,” said Briones. “This is something that we wrote 10 years ago, like we wrote the story. And within 10 years it still feels relevant, it feels like something that is happening all the time.”

Rodriguez said Laredo was the perfect place to shoot because of its great relationship with its sister city Nuevo Laredo.

As well as the scenery that resembles very much that of Mexico’s.

According to Briones, the community of Laredo was a great partner of the movie.

Even having over 40 people who assisted with the production of the film in the city.

Journey premieres in less than three weeks on April 30.

If you want to watch the movie, you click here.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: Gray News)
Teenager dies in ATV accident
Texas State Park Police were enforcing the "no alcohol" rule, and a visitor allegedly refused...
Altercation reported at Lake Casa Blanca on Easter Sunday
File photo: Laredo Police
Laredo Police investigating video of juvenile behavior involving squad car
Laredo Police need help identifying suspect
Laredo Police need help identifying suspect
Joel Pellot and Maria Eugenia Muñoz
Jury finds Joel Pellot guilty of the murder of his wife

Latest News

Court documents of Laredo teen accused of school threat reveal previous offenses
Court documents of Laredo teen accused of school threat reveal previous offenses
Man wanted for indecency with a child out of Dallas arrested by CBP officers
Man wanted for indecency with a child out of Dallas arrested by CBP officers
Man wanted for indecency with a child out of Dallas arrested by CBP officers
CBP officers seize $372K worth of cocaine at SENTRI Lane
CBP officers seize $372K worth of cocaine at SENTRI Lane