Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Princess Cruises announces 116-day world cruise stopping in 26 countries

The world cruise will take place on the Island Princess.
The world cruise will take place on the Island Princess.(Photo courtesy of Princess Cruises)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - If you want to see the world (and don’t mind being on a cruise ship for almost a full four months), then this trip is for you!

Princess Cruises just announced a new 2025 world cruise that will take passengers to 48 ports in 26 countries over 116 days.

While Princess Cruises has offered 100-plus day world cruises before, the cruise line says this is the longest itinerary in its history by several days.

The voyage will set sail on Jan. 5, 2025, from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and will include stops in Mexico, Hawaii, Fiji, New Zealand, Australia, Indonesia, Dubai, Egypt, Greece and Italy – just to name a few.

Guests also have the option to join the ship when it stops in Los Angeles on Jan. 20, 2025, but you will miss the Central America stops that are covered in the first 15 days.

The cruise will end on May 2, 2025, in Fort Lauderdale.

This once-in-a-lifetime trip won’t be cheap – tickets start at about $20,000 per person.

For tickets, the full itinerary and more info, visit Princess Cruise’s website here.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

(Source: Gray News)
Teenager dies in ATV accident
Texas State Park Police were enforcing the "no alcohol" rule, and a visitor allegedly refused...
Altercation reported at Lake Casa Blanca on Easter Sunday
Laredo Police need help identifying suspect
Laredo Police need help identifying suspect
Joel Pellot and Maria Eugenia Muñoz
Jury finds Joel Pellot guilty of the murder of his wife
City of Laredo Parks Officials Remind Residents of Park Rules Ahead of Easter
City of Laredo Parks Officials Remind Residents of Park Rules Ahead of Easter

Latest News

Lights Out: Missing headlight or taillight visual clues could mean you're piloting a phantom vehicle
Child porn arrest
Laredo man to be sentenced for possession of child pornography
Agents seize 300 pounds of marijuana near Rio Grande
Agents seize 300 pounds of marijuana near Rio Grande
FILE = This Aug. 5, 2011 file photo shows some of Kevin Farrell's colorful Tupperware products...
Tupperware warns company could go out of business
Former Rep. Justin Jones, D-Nashville, Rep. Gloria Johnson, D-Knoxville, and former Rep. Justin...
Ousted Black lawmaker could soon return to Tennessee House