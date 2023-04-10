Rio Grande International Study Center to hold Border is Beautiful Festival

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - The Rio Grande International Study Center is inviting the community to an earth day celebration taking place next weekend.

The Border Is Beautiful festival is meant to celebrate Laredo’s bicultural art, music, and heritage in the downtown area.

Attendees will get a chance to enjoy some food, art and of course music by Grammy Award artists Grupo Fantasma.

The study center’s community outreach coordinator, Lucia Macias is hoping that people come out and celebrate our culture.

“It’s actually a beautiful culture that we have here and it’s inspired because of this river you know, we are able to go back and forth between our sister city of Nuevo Laredo and back and stuff and we share this beautiful heritage and this beautiful culture, and so we’re trying to send that message and we’re hoping that because of it, people are inspired to take care of the Rio Grande.”

The event will take place on Saturday, April 22 from 5 to 10 p.m. at the Laredo Center for the arts.

Early bird tickets are $10 and $15 at the door, children 12 and under get in free.

For more information on where to purchase tickets click here.

