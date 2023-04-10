A Slow Warming Trend This Week

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A disturbance in the upper level wind flow is producing the rising of our moist air, and some tall rain clouds formed. The disturbance will move east, taking most of our shower chances to our east after tonight is over. The disturbance will not be very far to our east during Tuesday, so I will watch the radar, just in case. Cool air that moved far to the south into the south Atlantic states is still influencing our weather, and will only allow for a gradual warming trend this week.

